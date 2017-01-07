What's New

http://thelink.harding.edu/sites/all/themes/huthelink/js/

Photo by Amanda Floyd
"Vagaband" was one of two acts that performed December 6 for Zion Climbing Center's benefit concert.
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Review
Submitted by Garrett Howard
After the evil Galactic Empire’s rise to power, Imperial Director Orson Krennic captures former...
Benefit Concert Held for Zion Rock Climbing Center
Submitted by Jacob Ardrey
On Tuesday, December 6, a benefit concert was held at Zion Rock Climbing Center to raise money...
Standing Rock Update
Submitted by Audra Shumaker
The construction of the North Dakota access pipeline continues along with its unhappy protesters....

