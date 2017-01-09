What's New

http://thelink.harding.edu/sites/all/themes/huthelink/js/

Photo by Amanda Floyd
New York Times Best Selling Author Eric Metaxas spoke as an ASI speaker Thursday night, Jan. 12.
Son of Original Owner to Reopen Hays Store
Submitted by Jaisa Hogue
After 35 years of business, all three Hays Family Clothing stores, located in Jonesboro, Judsonia...
Metaxas Talks Faith, Dreams, Reformation
Submitted by Amanda Floyd
On Thursday, Jan. 12, Harding American Studies Institute (ASI) hosted Eric Metaxas for its first...
Judge Denies Attorney to Perpetrator of Campus Fight
Submitted by Savanna DiStefano
A hearing for a former student who was involved in an on-campus aggravated assault was rescheduled...

The Bison

Climbing From Kibo

Posted By: Savanna DiStefano

“I looked out the window, and I was amazed,” Mark Sekimpi said. “I expected (the development)...

Harding Radio
Petit Jean
