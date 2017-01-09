The Department of Communication's Student Media Network At Harding University
What's New
Photo by Amanda Floyd
Ann McLarty, wife of President Bruce McLarty, and head copy editor Sarah Dixon have tea in the First Ladies Garden on Jan. 24. Ann McLarty graduated from Harding in 1980 and became first lady in 2013.
Photo courtesy of Campus Activities Board
CAB announced on Jan. 25 that Top 40 performer Jesse McCartney will be performing in the Administration Auditorium on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.
Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Participants in the 39th annual March For Life show their support for the right to life movement on Jan. 22 in Little Rock. Around 2,000 people took part in the event at the Capitol Building, according to participant and event speaker junior Luke Helms.