What's New

Photo by Amanda Floyd
Ann McLarty, wife of President Bruce McLarty, and head copy editor Sarah Dixon have tea in the First Ladies Garden on Jan. 24. Ann McLarty graduated from Harding in 1980 and became first lady in 2013.
Photo courtesy of Campus Activities Board
CAB announced on Jan. 25 that Top 40 performer Jesse McCartney will be performing in the Administration Auditorium on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.
Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Participants in the 39th annual March For Life show their support for the right to life movement on Jan. 22 in Little Rock. Around 2,000 people took part in the event at the Capitol Building, according to participant and event speaker junior Luke Helms.
Tea with Ann McLarty
Submitted by Sarah Dixon
When she graduated from Harding’s nursing program in 1980, Ann McLarty never dreamed she would be...
CAB Breaks Hearts with Top 40 Nostalgia
Submitted by Libbie Turner
February is a tough month to be a college student. Christmas Break feels like a distant memory,...
Arkansas Marches for 'Right to Live Well'
Submitted by Joshua Johnson
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the 39th annual March For Life was held in metropolitan locations across the...

